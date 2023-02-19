Three people escape Batavia house fire

BATAVIA, N.Y. – On Saturday evening the Batavia Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire with a person trapped at 44 South Main Street in Batavia. Fire units arrived to a two and a half story, two-family home with a woman trapped at a second-floor window and a fire in the kitchen area of the home. Fire crews set up a ground ladder to bring the woman to safety, and put out the fire. Fire damaged the kitchen area and there was smoke damage throughout the upper apartment.

Two other people were in the house at the time, and one of them was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental, by cooking.