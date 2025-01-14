Three people charged after shots fired outside Geneva Public Library

GENEVA, N.Y. — Three Geneva residents are facing charges after at least five shots were fired outside the Geneva Public Library back on Dec. 21.

Police charged 32-year-old Erica White, 28-year-old Tyler Liberatore, and 31-year-old Joequell Solomon with criminal possession of a weapon. Both Liberatore and Solomon are convicted felons. Officers say additional charges are pending.

No one was hurt during the shooting outside the library on Castle Street, which happened around 2 a.m. All three suspects were arraigned.