Three people found safe in Scottsville park after search

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Three people were found, safe, after a search in the area of Canawaugus Park in Scottsville on Saturday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and area firefighters responded to the park for the report of three females who became separated from the 911 caller while walking within Oatka Creek. All three were found and are in good health, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mike Connelle, district fire chief with the Wheatland Scotsville Joint Fire District and the Scottsville Fire Department, a group of four people were tubing down Oatka Creek at George Bridge. “After a period of time and not knowing where they were, one of the folks decided to walk back to the bridge. Once there, they were able to borrow someone’s phone and decided to call 911 for assistance,” Connelle wrote.

Scottsville firefighters responded to the bridge and found the person who called 911, and got a description of the other three people. Several other fire departments responded, due to the potential dangers of such calls — firefighters from Clifton, Mumford, Caledonia, Henrietta, Rush and Honeoye Falls along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police (aviation unit) and CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare.

Clifton and Caledonia firefighters used off-road vehicles to check the north and south banks of the creek going east toward the river, and Henrietta firefighters checked the river by boat, heading south to where the creek empties into the Genesee River. Another of the people returned to the bridge, and firefighters determined that the others were heading back by foot and everyone was okay. They all declined a medical check-over, Connelle said.