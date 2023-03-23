Three people hospitalized in shooting outside bar near Hudson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people are in the hospital after a triple shooting outside of a bar on Sobieski Street near Hudson Avenue on Wednesday night. All are expected to survive after medical treatment.

Rochester Police officers say they found three people, one man and two women, suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. All three victims were taken to Strong Hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting. So far, no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police.