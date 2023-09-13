Three people injured in crash in Sodus

SODUS, N.Y. — Three people were injured during a crash on Tuesday evening in the Town of Sodus.

Two cars collided just at the intersection of North Geneva Road and Margaretta Road. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 5:45 p.m.

Deputies say one car had a driver and passenger inside, while the other car had only a driver. All three were taken to Strong Hospital and are expected to survive.

Deputies drew blood at the scene are are awaiting lab results. New York State Police, Sodus Fire Department, Williamson Ambulance, Ontario Ambulance, and Wayne County ALS also responded to the crash.