Three people injured, including one in critical condition, after crash on Scottsville Road

WHEATLAND, N.Y. — Three people were injured, including one hospitalized in critical condition, after a head-on crash on Friday in the Town of Wheatland.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Scottsville Road. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a Honda was traveling north when it collided with a Jeep traveling south that was making a pass.

The driver of the Honda, a 60-year-old Scottsville resident, was taken to Strong Hospital in critical condition. The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep and a 22-year-old passenger were also taken to Strong Hospital to treat injuries.

Scottsville Road between Morgan Road and Chili-Wheatland Town Line Road is still closed. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash but say drugs or alcohol are not suspected.