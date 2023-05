ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three RIT students and frat brothers are training for a 60-day cross country bicycle trip, covering 4,000 miles, and they are doing it for charity.

They’ll leave Seattle on June 7 and bike all the way to Washington, D.C. It’s all to raise money for Pi Kappa Phi’s charity, “The Ability Experience,” which supports people with disabilities.

“The Ability Experience” is accepting donations here.