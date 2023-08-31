Three Rochester women arrested, accused of involvement in organized car theft ring

GATES, N.Y. — There’s been major bust of an organized ring believed to be responsible for thousands of dollars in thefts. All the suspects are Rochester women.

Last Friday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were looking for a black Hyundai in Churchville after three women stole products from an Ulta Beauty in Amherst.

That car was eventually spotted by deputies and Gates Police in a Dollar Tree parking lot in Gates.

Two women were arrested leaving the store, and a third woman was eventually caught after running. Deputies say the car they were in was a stolen rental car.

Kashmonay Holley, 24, 30-year-old Shekeyla Callahan, and 23-year-old Nahzaire Murray have been charged with criminal possession of stolen property. All three women have multiple outstanding warrants.

They are suspected in 59 thefts across New York — totaling around $319,000 in damages.