Three RTS passengers taken to hospital after crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three passengers on an RTS bus were taken to the hospital with minor pain complaints after a crash Thursday afternoon at Lake Avenue and Maplewood Avenue.

Rochester Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. when a vehicle heading north on Lake Avenue and a bus trying to turn north onto Lake from Maplewood Avenue collided.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 42-year-old man, was not injured and was ticketed with driving without a license. three passengers, women ages 32, 40 and 48, complained of minor pain. No other injuries were reported, police said.