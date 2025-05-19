Three suspects arrested after accused of driving reported stolen car

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have arrested three people after they say the suspects were driving a Kia reported stolen out of the Rochester Police Department.

According to Greece Police, they got an alert for a stolen vehicle from the License Plate Reader (LPR) system, which was a 2025 Kia Sorento worth $40,000.

Police say they found the car at a gas pump and found 51-year-old Jason Field and 36-year-old Nicole Stephan inside the car and took them into custody. They also say the third suspect, 37-year-old Joshua Buzard, was seen leaving the gas station and fled by foot.

With assistance from New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff deputies and other Greece patrol units, police say they were able to take Buzard into custody.

All three of the suspects were charged with the following:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third-degree.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third-degree.

Police say during investigation, they found Field in possession of cocaine when he was arrested, so he was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.

All three were brought to the Monroe County Jail pending arraignment.