Motorcyclist dies, passenger in critical condition after Henrietta crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash with an SUV on Thursday night in Henrietta.

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after the crash at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Pinnacle Road and Tomahawk Trail.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has died and the passenger is in critical condition but currently is expected to live. The diver of the car is unharmed.

Pinnacle Road is now open, and the investigation is nearly complete, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.