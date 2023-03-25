Three teens arrested for 2022 murder on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three teenagers are in custody for a 2022 murder. Police say they robbed and shot a complete stranger.

Kailee White Sr., 42, was shot to death inside his car on Jay Street last July. Investigators say White was lured into stopping his car and shot in the head during the robbery.

On Friday, Rochester police arrested 18-year-old Tyrone Sanders, 19-year-old Jeyzon Cotton, and 18-year old India Barr-Blount in a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Sanders was arrested in Niagara Falls. The other two suspects were found in Rochester.