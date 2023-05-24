Three teens arrested for driving car with illegal gun inside on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they found an illegal gun inside a car with three teenagers inside on Tuesday.

Officers say the driver, 17, didn’t have a valid license. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and traffic violations. The two 19-year-old passengers, Tenereh Dixon-Moore and Jose Martinez, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Around 6:45 p.m., RPD stopped a car for violating traffic laws on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street. Officers say they found a handgun loaded with 15 rounds and arrested all three teens inside.

The 19-year-olds were taken to the Monroe County Jail and the 17-year-old boy was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.