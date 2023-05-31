Three teens arrested for killing community’s beloved swan

MANLIUS, N.Y. – Three teens were arrested in Manlius, a village east of Syracuse, for killing a beloved Swan named Faye. Manny and Faye were the iconic swan couple who captured the hearts of generations of visitors to the Manlius Swan Pond.

Three teenage friends alledgedly held Faye down while she was nesting and killed her at the pond. They took her back to one of their homes, cooked her and ate the swan. They took her four babies home to raise as pets.

The teens said they thought Faye was a large wild duck, and they didn’t know her significance to the community.

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorral said the swans have been there since 1905. The village takes care of them, maintains them, and feeds them.

The four cygnets are now in the care of the biologist who is in charge of the swans.

All three suspects were charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, conspiracy in the fifth degree, and criminal trespass.

Eman Hassan, 18, from Syracuse was arrested and released on his own recognizance. His court date is June 15, in the Village of Manlius Court.

The court dates for the 17-year-old and 16-year old, both from Syracuse, are unknown at this time.