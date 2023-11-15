Three teens charged after RPD recovers stolen Kia and gun during robbery investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens were arrested after Rochester Police say they recovered a stolen Kia and a stolen handgun during an investigation into a robbery on Presque Street.

The three teenage boys – ages 15, 16, and 17 – are all charged with robbery and grand larceny. The 16-year-old is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim told officers that multiple people stole items from him while displaying what appeared to be a handgun. According to the victim, the suspects fled in a 2019 Kia.

Officers say they spotted the car on East Main Street and it failed to stop, leading to a short chase. RPD says the car stopped on Vetter Street and the suspects ran from the car but all three were taken into custody during foot chases. The gun that officers recovered was unloaded.

All three teens were taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.