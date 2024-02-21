Three teens charged with crashing stolen car into building in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Three teenagers are under arrest after Greece Police say they crashed a stolen car into a building and two parked cars on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash on Glenora Drive and set up a perimeter to look for suspects . They say the building was damaged but there were no injuries.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy from Rochester along with two girls from Greece, 14 and 15. All three are charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief and arraigned.