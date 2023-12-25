Three years since massive fire at City Blue Imagining

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It has been three years since City Blue Imaging lost its building on Scio Street to a massive fire and a year and a half since the company cut the ribbon on its new facility.

The printing company has printed flyers, posters, and banners for some of Rochester’s biggest events including the Fringe Festival and Jazz Festival.

On Christmas Eve into Christmas morning of 2020, the company’s building went up in a huge inferno, then collapsed into a heap of scorched bricks, timbers, and printing equipment. The fire turned an almost 100 year old business into a debris field.

Four days later, the printing company resumed operations in a temporary location and clean-up work began. Tom Doggett, manager at City Blue Imaging, told News10NBC days after the fire that longtime customers followed up to ask if they needed any help.

“The outpouring of community support has been amazing. That says good things for us at City Blue, that these people really want to help. It’s been amazing,” Doggett said.

Then, in June of 2021, the printing company opened its new facility at the same location. The facility is surrounded by murals from local artists. The company is nearing its 100 year anniversary, founded in 1926 as a specialist in architectural printing such as blueprints.

City Blue Imaging during fire:

City Blue Imaging after reopening: