Three years since Russian invasion, U of R professor says Ukraine ‘will not roll over’ in ongoing war

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the conflict in Ukraine reaches its three-year mark, questions about the war’s conclusion remain.

News10NBC spoke with University of Rochester professor Hein Goemans, who expressed skepticism about the current peace talks between the U.S. and Russia.

President Trump has been involved in discussions, stating, “I’ve spoken to President Putin, and my people are dealing with him constantly, and his people in particular, and they want to do something. I mean, that’s what I do. I do deals my whole life is deals. That’s all I know is deals.”

Despite these efforts, Professor Goemans, an expert in war termination and territorial disputes, doubts the likelihood of a resolution.

“So I think that the war is unlikely to end because Ukraine cannot trust Putin’s word that he won’t come around a couple of years later, and add some more,” he said.

Goemans highlighted Russia’s military ambitions, saying, “It’s on the record that Russia is trying to build an army that in five years can take on NATO. So it seems pretty clear that Putin may try to do what he did after 2014, rebuild army, stock up ammunition and arms and try for a second time to take off with Ukraine.”

When asked about Ukraine’s resilience, Goemans remarked, “I think that the Ukrainians will not roll over,” he said. “And I think that with support from Europe they can fight at least another year.”

The future of the conflict remains uncertain, with peace talks still in their early stages and both sides wary of each other’s intentions.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.