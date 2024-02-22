Three young people accused of breaking into Regal movie theater in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Three people under 18 have been arrested after police say they broke into the Regal movie theater at Culver Ridge Plaza.

Irondequoit Police got a 911 call that someone saw three young people breaking into the movie theater.

Officers say they found three boys who were trying to pry open the back door.

Movie theater management have asked that charges be filed against the boys. All three were released on appearance tickets.