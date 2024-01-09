Thruway bans empty trucks on parts of I-90 because of high wind warning

The New York State Thruway has banned all empty trucks, tractor-trailers, and tandem trucks from traveling on parts of I-90 until further notice because of high winds on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Winds could exceed 65 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The empty trucks are banned on I-90 from Exit 36 (I-81) to the Pennsylvania border and from I-190 between I-90 and exit 22 (Route 62).

The Thruway shared a photo of an empty tractor-trailer that was blown over Tuesday morning between the Dunkirk and Westfield blocking all lanes.

THIS is why there is an empty truck ban on the Thruway. An empty tractor trailer was blown over on I-90 westbound between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 60 (Westfield) around 10:45 this morning, blocking all lanes. pic.twitter.com/u4d31JAoHj — New York State Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) January 9, 2024

In addition, there is a speed reduction of 45 miles per hour in place on I-90 from exit 50 (Niagara Falls – I-290) to the Pennsylvania border and on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) between I-90 and exit 22 (Route 62) until further notice.