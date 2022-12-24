Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.

The Thruway which is normally filled with hundreds of thousands of vehicles, looked like a ghost town this afternoon. The only vehicles we saw heading west at this time were DOT trucks plowing snow, and ice from the roadways.

About 150 miles of the Thruway’s westbound lanes has been shut down. Commercial trucking was banned from the Thruway yesterday, and will remain in effect for the time being.

With barely any cars on the road, rest areas, and their restaurants were empty for most of the day. Some restaurant even closed early because of a lack of customers. People who drove through Erie County tell us what the drive was like.

“It was probably one of the scariest things. We got into mini fights, and it was very scary. Couldn’t see in front of you at all,” said Marnie Gee, from Zionsville, Indiana.

Brantford, Ontario resident Ashik Kumar added, “It was super crazy. Visibility was down, but now it’s been clear, and they say south as its showing is really nice weather. So it should be clear out there.”

Remember, stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the Thruway closure, and when it’s expected to reopen again.