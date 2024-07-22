Thruway reduced to one eastbound lane between exits 46 and 47 after two tractor-trailers crash

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A stretch of the New York State Thruway is reduced to one lane after a crash on Sunday evening.

Two tractor-trailers heading east on the Thruway hit each other between exits 46 and 47. One of those trucks went off the road.

The drivers have minor injuries.

