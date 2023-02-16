Thunderbirds will return to Rochester Air Show in August 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to town for the 2023 Rochester Air Show.

It’s the fourth time in 16 years the thunderbirds have taken to the flower city skies. Proceeds of the show will go to Honor Flight Rochester to help bring more veterans to the nation’s capital.

The air show is on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

“The Rochester International Air Show is one of the most highly anticipated events in our region,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Thousands of families are anticipated to come and see this event at our airport and we expect the crowds to return now that it’s back this year. And it’s a great family event.”

Tickets for the airshow are on sale. From Feb. 16 through Feb. 24, all tickets purchases will receive a 20% discount when entering the promo code FLY at checkout. This includes purchase of General Admission,

Reserved Seating and the VIP Flightdeck Experience. Children 12 years and under are admitted

free with a ticketed adult. You can get tickets here.