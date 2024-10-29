Tickets are on sale for ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Geva Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” is returning to Geva Theatre in November and tickets are on sale now.

Geva Theatre says it has presented three different adaptions of “A Christmas Carol” over the past four decades. This year’s adaption will be a world premiere from award-winning playwright Harrison David Rivers. As always, Ebenezer Scrooge will be visited by four ghosts that make him see his “humbug” attitude in a different light.

The show runs from Nov. 23 through Dec. 29. You can get tickets on Geva’s website here or call the Box Office at 585-232-GEVA (4382). There will also be a free performance called “Home for the Holidays” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 for Blue Star Families.

Here’s the rest of this season’s lineup: