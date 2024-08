ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tickets are now on sale for the Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. It runs from Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 20.

The musical, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, is set in the revolutionary period of France. It includes iconic musical numbers such as “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own”.

You can get tickets here or at the Auditorium Box Office.