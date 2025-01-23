Tickets available for Rochester Black Heritage Gala in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the 2025 City of Rochester Black Heritage Gala, which will take place on April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Tickets: $90 until Feb. 7, then $100. Purchase at City Hall, Room 100A, or online (with a $7.88 service charge) here.

The annual celebration, serves as the culminating event of the Black Heritage Committee’s Black History celebrations, highlighting the year’s theme, African Americans and Labor.

The City’s Black Heritage Committee is hosting the following events in 2025 which are free and open to the public:

Gospel Concert: School of the Arts Choir, 12 p.m., Feb. 5, City Hall, 30 Church St.

An Evening of Art & Jazz, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 6, City Hall, 30 Church St.

Gospel Concert: Strings for Success, 12 p.m., Feb. 12, City Hall, 30 Church St.

Akoma and Voices of Thunder, 6 p.m., Feb. 22, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 351 Joseph Ave.

Keynote Address by Tracey Harrison, Vice President, Upstate, 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 21, City Hall, 30 Church St.

Black Heritage Youth Gala, 5:30 p.m., March 13, Location TBD.

Juneteenth Block Party and Flag Raising,11 a.m., June 18, outside City Hall, 30 Church St.