Tickets for upcoming Amerks season go on sale at 10 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks will begin their 68th season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

You can get single game or season tickets here. The Amerks will take on the Bridgeport Islanders at the Blue Cross Arena for their first game of the season. The Amerks will play 72 games in the upcoming regular season, with an equal number of home and away games. The regular season ends in April.