Tickets for four upcoming RBTL shows go on sale Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League season continues this holiday season, with tickets to four upcoming productions going on sale starting Friday.

Tickets go on sale for “The Wiz”, “Riverdance”, “Some Like It Hot”, and “Back to the Future: The Musical” at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can get tickets here.

In addition, tickets are on sale now for “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. The musical based on the timeless classic runs from Dec. 3 through 8. You can see show times here. Tickets are still available for limited performances of “MJ”, a Tony Award-winning musical about Michael Jackson’s 1992 world tour. The show runs from Dec. 17 through 22 and you can see show times here.

“The Wiz”, a Tony-award-winning twist on the story of “The Wizard of Oz”, runs from Feb. 22 through 28. After that, “Riverdance”, a musical with a fusion of Irish and international dance and music, runs from March 25 and 26. The show is celebrating its 30th year.

“Some Like it Hot”, set in the prohibition era in Chicago, runs from May 13 through 18. Then, “Back to the Future”, a musical about Marty McFly being transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by scientist Doc Brown, runs from June 17 through 22.