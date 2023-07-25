Tickets for New York State Fair go on sale Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair returns in August featuring plenty of food, live music, activities, farm animals, and the famous butter sculpture. Tickets go on sale Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

The 13-day fair runs from Wednesday, August 23 through Labor Day, September 4 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse on 581 State Fair Blvd. Tickets cost $6 and parking costs $10. People can also purchase a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option for $20. Admission is free for people 65 and older or children 12 and under.

You can get tickets online here or by calling 1-800-514-3849. In addition, you can get tickets at the gate starting on the opening day. The Frequent Fairgoer option is available exclusively online.

Entertainment this year includes Hollywood Racing Pigs, Eco-Magician Steve Trash, Rock-It the Robot, and Iroquois Social Dancing. You can see a full schedule here.

Music lineup

With a ticket, people can watch any performance in the Chevrolet Music Series. The series includes national music starts including Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, Tyler Hubbard, and Salt-N-Pepa. It also include two Rochester-based artists who have toured internationally, Danielle Ponder and Joywave.

Soulful vocalist Danielle Ponder will perform at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30. Alternative band Joywave will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. You can see a list of performers at the Chevy Court here.

Parking

Multiple lots are available for parking. The Orange Parking Lot opens at 9 a.m. daily, with the Brown, Pink and Gray lots opening daily at 6 a.m. The Willis Ave parking lot opens at 10 a.m., but will only be accessible on weekends. Trams will run continuously on the Fairgrounds, stopping at nine stops from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

A dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10 to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. On Monday, September 4, the trams stop running one hour earlier.

Centro’s popular Park-N-Ride direct shuttle service will return, providing passengers with transportation from the Centro Transit Hub Downtown and Destiny USA to and from the Fairgrounds. The Centro drop-off and pick-up point at The Fair is just to the left of the Main Gate as it has been since 2021. To ride the shuttle one way, the fee is $1.00 for adults, and $.50 for senior citizens, children 6 to 9 years old, and those who are living with disabilities. The last shuttle of the day leaves at 11:40 p.m.