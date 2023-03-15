Tickets for PGA Championship almost sold out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Although 2023 PGA Championship is two months away (May 15-21) at the Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA of America announced that there is only a limited number of Monday and Tuesday Championship+ tickets left.

Wednesday and Thursday Championship+ tickets are now sold out. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and weekly Championship+ ticket packages sold out last year. All remaining tickets available here.

People can buy and sell tickets through On Location’s Official Ticket Exchange, the PGA-approved marketplace. On Location also offers travel packages.