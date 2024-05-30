Tickets for Rochester Pride Parade and Festival on sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tickets are now on sale for the Rochester Pride Parade and Festival, which will both take place on Saturday, July 20.

The celebrations of Rochester’s LGBTQ+ community will take place at a new location this year. The parade will begin at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway. From there, it will travel along South Avenue until Highland Park, where the festival will take place. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can get tickets here. General admission is $5 and kids under 12 are free. The festival will include food, drinks, games, vendors, and live music.