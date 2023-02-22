Tickets on sale for charity ski event to benefit Foodlink

NAPLES, N.Y. – Forks & Skis, the charity ski event returns to Hunt Hollow Ski Club in Naples on Friday March 3, from noon to 6 p.m. to benefit Foodlink.

Skiers can enjoy a day on the slopes, while supporting Foodlink’s mission to end hunger and build healthier communities. Within Foodlink’s 10-county service area, nearly 140,000 people are considered food insecure, which means they live in a household that lacks reliable access to nutritious food.

The 12th annual event includes a day of skiing, great food, and local beverages, live music, raffles, and Après Ski.

Purchase tickets here.