Tickets to 2023 PGA Championship officially sold out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All tickets for the tournament have been sold. An estimated 225,000 spectators are expected to be at the championship throughout the week of May 15-21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester.

Those still hoping to attend are encouraged to use On Location’s Official Ticket Exchange, which provides an opportunity to buy and sell otherwise sold-out tickets. On Location offers travel packages as well.

This will be the fourth PGA Championship at Oak Hill. This will serve as the first major championship since a recent restoration. There are notable changes from previous championships at holes number 5, 6 and 15, along with new greens and bunkers throughout the course.