Tig Notaro will headline comedy at Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed comedian Tig Notaro will be one of the headliners for the Rochester Fringe Festival in September.

Notaro rose to fame in 2012 with her stand-up act about her cancer diagnosis. Since then, she has been nominated for a Grammy and an Emmy. She hosts the podcasts “Don’t Ask Tig” and “Tig and Cheryl: True Story” and has appeared in the show “Star Trek: Discovery”.

Notario will perform on Saturday, September 16 at Kodak Hall. You can get tickets here, by calling (585) 274-3000, or visiting the Eastman Theatre Box Office.

The Rochester Fringe Festival runs from Sept. 12 through Sept. 23. The entire lineup for the festival will be revealed on Thursday, July 13 at noon. Last year’s festival included acts that incorporate music, dance, theater, film, danger, comedy, and magic.

Since debuting in 2012, the Rochester Fringe Festival has drawn more than 650,000 visitors from all over the world. Rochester’s Finge is one of the largest and most successful fringe festivals in the nation.