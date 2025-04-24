Tiger at Seneca Park Zoo being treated for non-cancerous tumor

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Seneca Park Zoo said one of its female tigers is getting treatment for a non-cancerous tumor on her bladder wall.

The tiger, who is known as Katya, was found with the tumor about a year ago during a routine physical. When they checked on her tumor in March, the zoo said it had shrunk about one-third since February 2024.

Katya is receiving laser therapy for the tumor, and the zoo’s veterinarian said she is responding well to the treatment.

According to the zoo, Katya is nearly 20 years old, although the average life expectancy of an Amur tiger, which is what Katya is, is only 14.3 to 16 years old.