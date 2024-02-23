Tim Hortons Iceplex now open in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Tim Hortons Iceplex in Brighton is now open.

The grand opening of the newly renamed venue was celebrated Friday with a day of free skating as well as giveaways of Timbits youth hockey jerseys.

The ice arena, on the Monroe Community College campus, recently was known as the Bill Gray’s Iceplex before Tim Hortons took over the naming rights.

“We felt as though we lacked that name, if you will, of a naming rights partner that really does a lot in the community, has ties that are just synonymous with the game of ice hockey –and we couldn’t be more proud to have Tim Horton’s name on our facility,” said iceplex Executive Director Chris Woodworth.

There’s still time to sign up for free skating, which runs until 9:15 p.m. Friday. You just have to register here.