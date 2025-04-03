‘Time is getting tougher’: Concerns over financial aid for college education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the squeeze President Trump’s administration has been placing on higher education, some families are concerned about what aid will be available.

Rosaie Cates has been raising her granddaughter ever since her mother passed away. While she’s grateful for the information a College 101 event for families Wednesday night at Monroe Community College gave her, she has to hold out hope that federal funding will even exist when her granddaughter applies for college.

“By the time she goes to college we may have funds, we may not — time is getting tougher and tougher–everything is so sky-high so we are doing the best we can,” Cates said.

The family’s godmother, Sylvia Miller, says they’re also looking at alternatives.

“That’s why I have been encouraging her to start right now looking for scholarships. Even though she is a junior. I just feel like she needs to start looking,” Miller said.

News10NBC spoke with SUNY Chancellor John King this week. He says families like the Cates family are not alone in worrying about the future of financial aid.

“People are worried about a potential disruption; there were massive layoffs at the U.S. Education Department, including people who work on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), so there is definitely worry. So far though; the FAFSA is operational. What I would say is, the best thing people can do is fill it out now, don’t wait,” King said.

You can contact MCC with any questions about education aid here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI