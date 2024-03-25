Times Square Building falcon lays second egg of season

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester is eagerly awaiting some new arrivals. The peregrine falcons that live on top of the Times Square Building in Rochester have laid their second egg of the season!

Nova laid the second egg around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Falcons have been nesting in downtown Rochester since 1998.

Live cameras record the birds and their activity 24/7. Last year the falcons laid four eggs and welcomed three babies.