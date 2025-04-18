Times Union: State seeking to shield itself from being sued over Robert Brooks’ death

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Times Union is reporting that New York State is seeking to shield itself from being sued over the death of Robert Brooks.

According to the report, State Attorney General Letitia James’ Office filed a motion aiming to place the blame solely on the prison guards accused of killing Brooks. Her office is seeking to shield the state and the Department of Corrections Commissioner from the lawsuit that Brooks’ family filed.

Bodycam footage shows guards beating Brooks, a Greece man incarcerated at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, in a medical exam room back in December. He died in the hospital the next day and 10 guards have been indicted.

The lawsuits against those guards are still in motion, in addition to criminal prosecution. In total, six guards are charged with second-degree murder, three are charged with manslaughter, and one is charged with evidence tampering.