‘Tiny Trailblazer’ poses questions to notable people in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Many kids dream of starting a YouTube channel.

Nine-year-old Avery Shepherd is making it happen – and learning a thing or two along the way.

Last year, the Chili girl told her dad, who happens to work in video production, that she wanted to start a YouTube channel.

The “Tiny Trailblazer” was born.

“I’ve always had the confidence to go up to people,” Avery says.

She does just that. Her channel focuses on talking to people in different jobs about what they do.

Avery starts by looking at jobs she finds interesting.

Then she and her dad reach out to set up and interview.

“Usually they say yes because, you know, she’s nine and they want to, you know… it’s fun to talk to a nine- year-old kid,” Zach Shepherd says.

Then, they prepare.

“We do it together. We kind of come up with questions together: sit and we talk to each other and come up with questions,” Avery says.

“Yeah, we practice in the car, and we take deep breaths,” she adds, laughing.

Avery’s interviewed almost 50 people around the city, including Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Efren Ramirez, who starred in the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Does she ever get nervous?

“I just tell myself that I can do it and nothing’s going to happen. And I just take deep breaths and I tell my dad to turn up the music so I don’t think about anything,” she says.



Avery’s parents tell me they hope that by making connections through the channel, she will get a better understanding of jobs she could do one day.

But right now- she isn’t sure yet what her future holds.

“Well, this is what I’m seeing. I kind of want to do interviews for life and I see myself going, traveling to a really big city and interviewing people,” Avery says.

Antonina Tortorello, News10NBC reporter: “Would you want to do interviews. like for your job. when you get older?”

Avery Shepherd, 9: “No.”

Tortorello: “Do you know what you want to do?”

Avery: “Yes. I want to be a veterinarian or I want to work in an orphanage.”

Avery says her dream interview is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

