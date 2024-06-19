Tips to help air conditioning work in the extreme heat

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With temperatures in the 90s expected to continue into Wednesday and Thursday, air conditioning is critical to stay safe in the extreme heat.

Steve Betler, a manager at Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning, said the company has gotten emergency service calls this week. Betler has some tips to help air conditioning work efficiently in extreme heat.

“Make sure you have a new furnace filter in there. What’s crucial with air conditioners is airflow,” he said. “Airflow is everything. So a fresh clean filter in there will definitely help. Another thing that I recommend is, instead of running the fan in auto from the thermostat, running it in the ‘on’ position. With this being done, it will allow the air to circulate.”

He explained that this extreme heat can add wear and tear to AC systems. When it’s hot like this, systems are sometimes forced to work around the clock, causing them to break down.

Problems can range from freezing coils to overloaded capacitors. In addition to changing your furnace filter, Betler recommends setting your ceiling fans to spin counter-clockwise so the hot air is pushed down.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.