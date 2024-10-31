Tips to keep your children safe this Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Halloween has arrived. The organization Safe Kids Worldwide has some tips to keep children safe as they go trick-or-treating in their costumes on Halloween night.

The organization recommends carrying glowsticks, flashlights, or best yet, a costume that’s reflective. Parents should always accompany kids under age 12. If your kids are older, make a plan and go over acceptable routes.

Make sure to speak with your kids about the risk of walking while distracted by phones or other devices. Also, remind them to use crosswalks, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, walk on sidewalks, and watch out for cars that are turning or backing up. Drivers should be alert for trick-or-treaters, especially from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.