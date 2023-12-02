‘Tis the season for Roc Holiday Village

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday night’s rain didn’t stop people from coming out for the opening night of the Roc Holiday Village.

There’s something for everyone at the winter festival at MLK Park in downtown Rochester.

The main attraction is the ice skating rink. It’s free again this year — if you bring your own skates. There are also a holiday shopping village, indoor and outdoor bars and food, and, of course, free visits with Santa.

“Just coming out here, they have a lot of free arts and crafts, which my daughter loves right now; being able to support local business — and we got to meet Santa Claus today, so we’ll hopefully get our wish list today,” said Steve Strzyzynski, with his daughter McKenna.

Roc Holiday Village will be open to the public every Wednesday through Sunday through Dec. 23.