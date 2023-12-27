Tolls will increase by 5% on Thruway starting New Year’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. — E-Z pass users will pay 5% more for tolls on the New York State Thruway starting on New Year’s Day.

The state’s Thruway Authority voted in September to raise the Thruway tolls for the first time in 14 years. There will be another 5% toll increase in 2027.

Thruway officials said the funds from the toll hikes will go toward improving infrastructure. Officials said there are $470 million in projects that aren’t currently supported by the existing capital program.

On the Thruway, 85% of roadways date back to the Thruway’s original construction in the 1950. The Thruway has 815 bridges with an average age of 55 years. More than 85 of those bridges have been identified for replacement within the next 10 years.