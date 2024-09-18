Tom Golisano’s $360 million donation draws comparisons to philanthropist George Eastman

Could Tom Golisano be this generation's George Eastman?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of people are still talking about Tom Golisano’s generosity. The billionaire and founder of Paychex pledged Tuesday to give $360 million to nonprofits across Upstate New York. Some are now comparing him to another famous Rochester businessman: George Eastman.

Eastman’s total philanthropic gifts total more than $100 million. This summer alone, Golisano’s donations are nearly four times that.

Let’s take a look at the last six months. News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost combined Golisano’s donation Tuesday morning, of $360 million, with his donation of $50 million for a new Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Institute. That’s nearly half a billion dollars.

If you factor in inflation, George Eastman’s benefactions top $2 billion in today’s money. Like Eastman, the 84-year-old Golisano made his wealth in Rochester, Golisano as a co-founder of Paychex. He says he was going to leave money for all these organizations in his will. But he decided why wait, when they can benefit now?

“The only wealth you get to keep is that which you give away. So today, we’re going to give away some – we are committing 360 million dollars to nonprofits across upstate New York — I’m sorry I’m getting choked up,” Golisano said to a standing ovation Tuesday.

Eastman had about $25 million for organizations set aside in his will.

