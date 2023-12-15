Tonight’s the deadline to enroll for insurance through New York State of Health

If you need health insurance for next year, an important deadline is tonight.

You have until midnight to enroll for insurance through New York State of Health for coverage that starts Jan. 1.

The state says enhanced federal tax credits could help make this coverage even more affordable for you.

“The cost of coverage through commercial or qualified health plans has never been more affordable than it is with these enhanced federal tax credits, so even if consumers have looked in prior years and thought coverage was expensive, I’d encourage them to come back and shop,” said Danielle Holahan with the state Department of Health. “There are affordable coverage options whether its the commercial with these enhanced federal tax credits or any of our public program options, as well.”

To enroll, and for more information, go to NY State of Health’s website.