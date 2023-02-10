Tony D’s restaurant is moving to University Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Italian restaurant Tony D’s in the Corn Hill Neighborhood is moving its location to University Avenue, the owner announced on Facebook Thursday.

Tony’s D’s will close its doors at 288 Exchange Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 18 and reopen at 1290 University Avenue in early to mid-March. Owner Jay Speranza says the move is a new chapter for the restaurant that’s served the Corn Hill community for 15 years.

“We would love for you to join us as we say goodbye and share some memories of the past, laugh with us and enjoy the present, and look forward with us to all of the new memories and great times we will continue to create with you,” Speranza said.

The restaurant’s menu includes pizza, oven-roasted chicken wings, and pasta dishes.