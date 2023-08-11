TopGolf — or something similar — coming to CityGate?

Plans are coming together to expand the CityGate development. News10NBC has learned they include adding TopGolf, or a similar golf entertainment venue.

We’ve obtained the preliminary project application that was presented to the Brighton Public Works Committee this week. But for the project to be approved, the land will need to be rezoned.

The property is 18 acres in Brighton right on the shared boundary with the City of Rochester, directly behind the Costco store in CityGate, on the corner of East Henrietta and Westfall roads. The land is owned by the same group that runs CityGate.

According to a letter of intent submitted to the Brighton Public Works Committee, the owners are proposing an “outdoor recreation and golf entertainment venue.” It goes on to say the proposed user is a “premier national golf entertainment venue” with “locations across the United States.”

That sounds a lot like TopGolf. If you’re unfamiliar, TopGolf is an indoor-outdoor complex that features a high-tech golf game with driving range bays, paired with a restaurant, bar, event space, outdoor seating and music.

While the letter of intent does not mention TopGolf as the user, the commercial broker that oversees CityGate does list TopGolf as a “tenant” on its website. And drawings submitted to the town are reminiscent of what a TopGolf venue looks like.

News10NBC reached out to TopGolf, but they did not respond to our emails. The developers from Streamline Real Estate Partners also did not answer messages left Thursday.

The developers are asking the town to grant a rezoning approval. Right now, the land is zoned residential. The development would consist of a 45,000-square- foot building with indoor driving range bays on two levels.

“The indoor driving range bays are 80 square feet designed for games and recreation on two levels with an outfield that includes game targets and elements with barrier netting and net poles,” said Public Works Committee Chair Christine Corrado. She provided an update at Wednesday night’s Brighton Town Board meeting.

The primary vehicle access to the venue would be from the existing CityGate entrance on East Henrietta Road.

CityGate was an ambitious project when it was first proposed more than a decade ago, comprising commercial space, a hotel, offices and apartments. While part of the shopping center opened, the project stalled when the developer, Anthony Costello died.

Now, the new owners are ready to move forward, albeit with a different vision for the remaining land.

“The presentation to the public works committee this month was conceptual in nature as the developer is looking for feedback on the proposal from the public works committee in anticipation of a full submission at the September public works committee meeting,” said Corrado.

If the committee finds the project is worthy of further consideration, it will be referred to the Brighton Town Planning Board for review.

In the meantime, the developers say the project will be a tourism destination with an economic impact of $10-20 million per year, attracting more than 250,000 visitors annually. They also estimate the venue will create 300 permanent jobs.