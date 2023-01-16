Tops launches annual check out hunger campaign

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets is excited to kick off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign which will run in all of its stores, Sunday, January 15 – Saturday February 4, 2023.

Tops’ annual Check Out Hunger campaign has helped raise over $5,140,377 for participating food banks since 2006.

The US Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 34 million people are food insecure, nine million of which are children. When shopping at Tops, just tell your cashier you’d like to help Tops Check Out Hunger and a donation of $2, $3, or $5 will help provide food for your local food bank.