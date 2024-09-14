Tops shooter’s death penalty trial set for next September

An update in the federal trial for the man who killed 10 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo: Peyton Gendron’s death penalty trial is set for September 2025. But as lawyers gathered in court Friday morning, Gendron was not among them.

The federal judge told his defense team, “I want him here unless there’s a good reason not.”

Gendron is currently serving life in prison on state charges. The next court date is scheduled for October.